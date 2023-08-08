Open Menu

4 Outlaws Arrested: Weapon Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM

4 outlaws arrested: weapon recovered

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Dera police arrested four outlaws during actions in the limits of Yarik police station on Tuesday.

According to details the SHO Yarik police station Zeshan Iqbal along with his team arrested four outlaws.

During the action, police arrested Fateh Ullah s/o Baz Gul resident of Wanda Kali and recovered Kalashnikov's gun with 17 cartridges from his possession.

While in another action 3 proclaimed offenders identified as Muhammad Bilal s/o Muhammad Iqbal resident of Garra Imam, Riaz Hussain s/o Younis resident of Garra Imam, Umer Hayat s/o Chan Shah resident of Garra Imam were also arrested.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals.

