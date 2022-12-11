4 outlaws arrested, weapons, drugs recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Paniyala police during various operations, arrested four criminals while weapons and narcotics recovered and separate cases registered against the accused.

SHO Paniala Sardar Azimullah with police team while carrying out various operations, arrested accused Muhammad Firdous son of Abdul Sattar resident of Abdulkhel and recovered a pistol of 12 bore with 03 cartridges and 40 grams of hashish.

In another action, police arrested accused Noor Aslam son of Muhammad Hussain resident of Wanda Khani and recovered 1 pistol with 24 cartridges.

Similarly, in the third action accused Deen Muhammad son of Pir Muhammad resident of Paniyala arrested and 60 grams of heroin recovered, while in the fourth action 445 grams of hashish recovered from Muhammad Khan s/o Muhammad Nawaz resident of village Mohmand.

Police registered separate cases against all arrested persons.