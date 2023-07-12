Open Menu

4 Outlaws Held :arms, Hashish Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 07:42 PM

4 outlaws held :arms, hashish recovered

The district police during operation against the criminal elements Wednesday arrested 4 outlaws and recovered weapons and drugs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):The district police during operation against the criminal elements Wednesday arrested 4 outlaws and recovered weapons and drugs.

On the direction of District Police Officer (DPO), Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle, the police checked various houses and vehicles during the search and strike operation.

During the operation, one pistol of 30-bore and 5 cartridges were recovered from the possession of Dil Jan resident of Rahmanikhel.

One Kalashnikov with 18 cartridges was recovered from Ijaz son of Gul Daraz resident of Rahmanikhel.

The police arrested another accused Faizan son of Abdullah Khan resident of Paniyala and recovered 522 grams of hashish from his possession.

Abdul Hameed son of Huqnawaz resident of Paniala arrested under the National Action Plan.

The police registered the separate cases against the accused and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Vehicles Circle Criminals From

Recent Stories

Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership wit ..

Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership with Huawei during China visit

16 minutes ago
 G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities o ..

G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities of Supplies for Ukraine

15 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 65 billion disbursed among 7.2 million be ..

Over Rs. 65 billion disbursed among 7.2 million beneficiaries under Benazir Kafa ..

3 minutes ago
 Local communities role vital in preservation, prom ..

Local communities role vital in preservation, promotion of Gandhara heritage: Sp ..

3 minutes ago
 SU announces examination fee submission schedule f ..

SU announces examination fee submission schedule for semester examination

3 minutes ago
 PPMA delegation calls on Chairman FBR, discuss sal ..

PPMA delegation calls on Chairman FBR, discuss sale tax regime

6 minutes ago
Food authority seized 135 bags of Chinese salt

Food authority seized 135 bags of Chinese salt

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM pays tribute to Pak Army for foilin ..

Balochistan CM pays tribute to Pak Army for foiling terrorist attack by quick re ..

6 minutes ago
 Kiev Hopes to Sign Security Assurances at 2024 NAT ..

Kiev Hopes to Sign Security Assurances at 2024 NATO Summit in Washington

6 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Starvation Cult in Kenya Reaches 3 ..

Death Toll From Starvation Cult in Kenya Reaches 360 As More Bodies Found - Repo ..

6 minutes ago
 Israeli Defense Minister to Go on 2-Day Visit to A ..

Israeli Defense Minister to Go on 2-Day Visit to Azerbaijan to Talk Cooperation ..

3 minutes ago
 DC Larkana presides meeting regarding law and orde ..

DC Larkana presides meeting regarding law and order situation during Muharram

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan