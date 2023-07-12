4 outlaws held :arms, hashish recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):The district police during operation against the criminal elements Wednesday arrested 4 outlaws and recovered weapons and drugs.

On the direction of District Police Officer (DPO), Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle, the police checked various houses and vehicles during the search and strike operation.

During the operation, one pistol of 30-bore and 5 cartridges were recovered from the possession of Dil Jan resident of Rahmanikhel.

One Kalashnikov with 18 cartridges was recovered from Ijaz son of Gul Daraz resident of Rahmanikhel.

The police arrested another accused Faizan son of Abdullah Khan resident of Paniyala and recovered 522 grams of hashish from his possession.

Abdul Hameed son of Huqnawaz resident of Paniala arrested under the National Action Plan.

The police registered the separate cases against the accused and started further investigations.