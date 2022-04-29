UrduPoint.com

4 Outlaws Held; Looted Cash, Bikes Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022

4 outlaws held; looted cash, bikes recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have arrested four accused involved in numerous crimes including snatching and bike lifting in different areas of the city and recovered looted cash and five stolen bikes from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Friday.

He said that, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in street crimes, bike lifting incidents and to recover the valuables.

Following the orders, a police team headed by SHO Noon Adeel Shoukat along with ASI Fakhar Iqbal and officials signaled to stop a suspicious motorbike during special checking in Jhangi Syedan. Police team recovered two pistols from the accused and registered separate cases.

During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in numerous incidents of snatching in areas of Noon police station.

Police team also recovered looted cash and mobile phones from their possession. The accused have been sent to jail for identification.

Furthermore, a Margalla police team headed by SHO Margalla Khurram Shehzad with other officials arrested two bike lifters identified as Inayat Ullah and Asim Mehmood. Police team also recovered five stolen bikes from their possession. The accused have confessed to lifting the bikes from Centaurus mall parking and F-8 Kacheri. The accused Inayat Ullah is previous record holder, further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated this overall performance of the police teams and further ordered to intensify the crackdown. "Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard" he added.

