4 outlaws held; weapons, ammunition recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The Panyala police on Tuesday arrested four outlaws accused in two different cases and recovered one Kalashnikov and ammunition from them.

According to the police spokesman, Panyala Police Station SHO Sardar Azeem Wazir, under the supervision of DSP Paharpur Fazal Rahim, conducted operations took action against the criminal elements.

The police team arrested three persons including Kifayat Ullah and Shabbir sons of Atta Ullah and Muhammad Yousaf son of Kashmir residents of Wandha Lali accused in same case.

In another action, the police arrested one Sher Akbar son of Sarwar Khan resident of Wandh Gandher and recovered a Kalashnikov and 13 cartridges from his possession. The case has also been registered against him.