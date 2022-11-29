UrduPoint.com

4 Outlaws Held; Weapons, Ammunition Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

4 outlaws held; weapons, ammunition recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The Panyala police on Tuesday arrested four outlaws accused in two different cases and recovered one Kalashnikov and ammunition from them.

According to the police spokesman, Panyala Police Station SHO Sardar Azeem Wazir, under the supervision of DSP Paharpur Fazal Rahim, conducted operations took action against the criminal elements.

The police team arrested three persons including Kifayat Ullah and Shabbir sons of Atta Ullah and Muhammad Yousaf son of Kashmir residents of Wandha Lali accused in same case.

In another action, the police arrested one Sher Akbar son of Sarwar Khan resident of Wandh Gandher and recovered a Kalashnikov and 13 cartridges from his possession. The case has also been registered against him.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Same Criminals From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz congratulates Gen Asim on assuming offi ..

PM Shehbaz congratulates Gen Asim on assuming office of COAS

48 seconds ago
 Man allegedly kills wife, three teenage daughters ..

Man allegedly kills wife, three teenage daughters by slitting their throats in K ..

12 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affecte ..

Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affected areas

45 minutes ago
 PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Pun ..

PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Punjab

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

3 hours ago
 LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.