4 PAF Officers Promoted As Air Vice Marshal

The government has promoted four Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officers to the rank of Air Vice Marshal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has promoted four Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officers to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.

The promoted officers included Air Vice Marshal Shahid Mansoor Jehangiri, Air Vice Marshal Kashif Qamar, Air Vice Marshal Asim Rashid Malik and Air Vice Marshal Syed Hasan Kashif, said a PAF media release here received.

Air Vice Marshal Shahid Mansoor Jehangiri was commissioned in general duty pilot or GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May, 1991. During his career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and an operational air base. He has also served as Deputy Director General Air Intelligence at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He was a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Kashif Qamar was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May, 1991. During his career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and an air base.

He has also served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Safety) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He was a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Asim Rashid Malik was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1991. During his career, he has commanded an engineering wing. He has also served as Managing Director Mirage Rebuild Factory, Kamra. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Syed Hasan Kashif was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1991. During his career, he has commanded an engineering depot and served as Deputy Managing Director (Avionics) at Kamra. He has also served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Electronics Engineering) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He was a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

