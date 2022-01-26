UrduPoint.com

4 Pakistani Students Qualify For Asian Championship 2022

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022

4 Pakistani students qualify for Asian Championship 2022

After a tough round of regional finals, four Pakistani students have qualified for the Asian Championship 2022 which will be held in Phuket, Thailand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :After a tough round of regional finals, four Pakistani students have qualified for the Asian Championship 2022 which will be held in Phuket, Thailand.

The students first have to go through an online regional qualifying exam. Qualified students then appear in a regional final buzzer-based competition, said a press release.

The top students of the Regional Finals qualify for the annual Asian Championships. Pakistani students who qualified for the Asian Championships are included Mohammed Saifullah Tahir Khan from Learning Alliance International, and Shaheryar Asghar from Lahore Grammar school Johar Town in the field of Geography Bee, Sameeha Ashfaq from Karachi Grammar School in the field of Academic Bee and Ailyana Adnan from The Cedar School PECHS in the field of Science Bee.

The competition was brought to Pakistan by education consultancy firm Eye on Ivy, which offers strategic advice and guidance on the admissions process to universities overseas.

International Academic Competitions (IAC) is a consortium of competitions for Primary and secondary students operating in over 25 countries around the world.

