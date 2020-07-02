UrduPoint.com
4 Parliamentary Groups Formed For Police Reforms Under USIP Pilot Project

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:50 PM

Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), under a pilot project of United States Institute of Peace (USIP), on Thursday formed four parliamentary working groups to bring reforms in the police department by introducing modern research mechanism and making necessary legislation

"Four parliamentary groups are consisted of members from National Assembly and Senate, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies," SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas said in a news release issued here.

The SSDO, a non-governmental organization, he said would assist the parliamentarians in evaluation of existing laws, police reform and research methodologies, under the project "Police Awam Saath Saath" (Police & Public Side By Side).

He said the organization would hold online sessions with the parliamentary groups' MNAs and MPAs with regard to preparing working paper for the much needed reforms in the police department.

He highlighted important role of parliamentarians in reforming the police department across the country so that it could serve the masses in a more efficient manner and bring down the crime rate.

He said the project would also help improve the police image and promote the culture of community policing with active participation of public including women and children.

In the National Assembly group, he said, members included MNAs include Riaz Fatayana, Maleeka Bokhari, Romina Khurshid Alam, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Nafeesa Inayat Khattak, Kanwal Shauzab, Lal Chand, Shandana Gulzar Khan, Asim Qadeer, Kishwar Zehra and Shaikh Rashid Shafiq, Senators Rubina Khalid, Mian Attique and Sajjad Hussain.

In the Punjab Assembly group, MPAs include Ali Haider Gillani, Aun Hameed Dogar, Mian Muhammad Shafi, Rana Mannan Khan, Raheela Khadim Hussain, Seemabia Tahir, Nawabzada Waseem Badozai, Bushra Anjum Butt, Sadia Sohail Rana, Kanwal Liaquat, Momina Waheed, Ayesha Chaudhry, Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, Uswah Aftab and Qasim Abbas.

In Sindh Assembly group, MPAs include Abbas Jafri, Saeed Afridi, Arsalan Taj, Adeel Ahmed, Nusrat Seher Abbasi, Sidra Imran, Dewan Sachal, Naveed Anthony, Shahzad Qureshi, Riaz Haider, Rabia Khatoon, Adeeba Hassan, Pir Mujeebul Haq and Ghazala Sial.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly group, MPAs include Ayesha Bano, Ravi Kumar, Sajida Hanif, Shafique Afrid and Asia Butt.

