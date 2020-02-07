UrduPoint.com
4 Passengers Coming From Abud Dhabi Diagnosed With Coronavirus At Lahore Airport

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:48 PM

4 passengers coming from Abud dhabi diagnosed with coronavirus at Lahore airport

4 passengers coming from Abudhabi by a private airline have been diagnosed with cronavirus at Lahore airport.These passengers include two Chinese and two Pakistani students

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) 4 passengers coming from Abudhabi by a private airline have been diagnosed with cronavirus at Lahore airport.These passengers include two Chinese and two Pakistani students.

A team of doctors from CMH Lahore and Federal health department checked them and later these four passengers were shifted to Service hospital where they will be subjected to more tests.

Pakistani students Harris Sattar and Waqar Yasin are among the four passengers diagnosed with coronavirus.

