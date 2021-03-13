4 passengers killed, 7 injure in buses' collision

(@FahadShabbir)

Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :At least four passengers were killed and seven sustained injured after two buses collided with each other at Vehari Road, Zaheer Nagar here on Saturday morning.

According to rescuers, both of the buses each with the number plate of LXP 6817 and LXP 2784 carrying load of passengers were coming to Multan from some other cities. Reason of the accident wasn't discovered yet.

The deceased persons included Mujahid Habib (33), s/o Muhammad Sadiq, resident of Multan, Saqlain s/o Ghulam Ali from Arif Walla, Najma Bibi w/o Ghulam Ali from Arif Walla and Sadia w/o Mujahid Shah belonged to Shah Rukn Alam colony Multan.

While injured included as Asia Nazir (35), w/o Khalid, resident of Garha More, two-year old child Ali Hasan, s/o Khalid Umar of Garha More, Tariq (5) s/o Abdul Khaliq r/o Arif Walla, Muhammad Shehbaz (27) s/o Muhammad Yaseen r/o Pakpattan, Muhammad Imran (30) s/o Muhammad Boota r/o Vehari, Balqees Bibi (60) w/o Muhammad Boota r/o Vehari and Shareefan Bibi (60) w/o Hakim Ali.

According to Rescue Safety Officer Abdul Jabbar injured persons were removed to bearby hospital and addresses of their families were being traced to place information.