4 Passengers Offloaded At Faisalabad Airport
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 07:59 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) FIA Immigration officials have offloaded four air passengers at Faisalabad Airport due to human trafficking.
FIA spokesman said here on Monday that four people namely Azhar Ali, Abdul Qadeer, Aun Sahil and Sumair were travelling to Libya illegally through Flight No.
FZ-392 via Saudi Arabia.
The FIA immigration officials offloaded these passengers at Faisalabad Airport and shifted them to Anti Human Trafficking Circle for further investigation and arrest of their travel agent, he added.
