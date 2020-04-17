4 people die, 2 injure in accident

At least four persons including two women and a child died while two other sustained injuries in a collision between two cars on National Highway near Badugasht area of Khuzdar district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :At least four persons including two women and a child died while two other sustained injuries in a collision between two cars on National Highway near Badugasht area of Khuzdar district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victim Head Master of High school Karakh Haji Ali Nawaz was on way to Zehri from Khuzdar in a car when another car hit it which coming from opposition direction due to over speeding.

As a result, Ali Nawaz along with two women a child died on the spot while Dost Muhammad and Levies Force personnel, Zubair Ahmed suffered serious injuries.

Levies forces on information reached the site and shifted the dead bodies and the injured to nearby hospital where the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs.

Levies Force has registered a case.