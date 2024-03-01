4 People Die In Road Mishap
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) At least four passengers have lost their lives while another sustained injuries when a car plunged into a deep gorge at Pattan Torkamar in Lower Kohistan district on Friday.
According to a police spokesman, a car with registration number ANZ-393 traveling from Gilgit to Islamabad fell into a deep gorge at the Pattan Torkamr when the driver lost control.
As a result, four passengers lost their lives in this accident, and one person sustained injuries.
Rescue 1122, along with the police team and local authorities, conducted rescue operations, retrieving four bodies and one injured person.
The injured persons were shifted to the Pattan District Headquarters Hospital, and later on, doctors referred them to the Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad in a Rescue 1122 ambulance for further treatment.
The deceased were identified as Muhammad Ali, son of Faqeer Muhammad, resident of Charsadda; Muhammad Imran, son of Jumma Khan, resident of Fateh Jhang; and two unidentified persons, while the injured persons were identified as Ihtesham Khan, son of Abdul Rahman, from Kund Das Gilgit.
