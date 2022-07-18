4 people of a family killed, 5 injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) Jul 17 (APP):At least 4 persons were killed while 5 others including 4 children got injured as a car skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine at Noseiri village on Muzaffarabad-Neelam valley road on Sunday morning, police said.

Those who lost lives were identified as Safeena Lateef (19) d/o Abdul Lateef, r/o Neelam district, driver Nadeem s/o Doulat Khan r/o Ambore Muzaffarabad, Aamina wife of Muhammad Saleem r/o Bagna, Neelam valley and Shagufta w/o Ayaaz r/o Chaila Baandi Muzaffarabad.

Those injured in the accident included the 22-year old Owais (22) s/o Nasir Khan R/o Ambore, 02-year-old Aimal d/o Ayaaz, Aima (05) d/o Ayaz, minor Insha (06 months)d/o Saleem of Bagna village of Neelam valley and Noor (05) d/o Abdul Qadeer of Islampura Neelam valley.

The injured were rushed to the central hospital in Muzaffarabad where they were being provided medical aid.