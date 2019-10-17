UrduPoint.com
4 Persons Arrested For Collecting Illegal Tax In Peshawar

Thu 17th October 2019 | 07:59 PM

District administration Peshawar has arrested 4 persons in a crackdown against collection of illegal tax from vehicles on Ring Road, said a press release issued here on Thursday

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Ashgar had received complaints that illegal tax was being collected from vehicles on Ring Road that prompted him to issue directives for immediate action against such elements.

In this connection, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Abdul Wali along with the Enforcement Officer of Town-IV, Iqbal Khan arrested four persons from different localities of Ring Road for collecting illegal tax from vehicles.

The press release said that these persons have been arrested for alleged collection of illegal tax on different vehicles.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all administrative officers for takingaction against those collecting illegal tax in their respective areas.

