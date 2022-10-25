4 persons die in a road mishap

KALAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :At least four persons were killed, when a car and a speeding passenger bus collided on the Quetta-Karachi highway near Kalat on Monday.

According to details, all the ill-fated car occupants succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while the bus driver managed to flee from the scene.

The local administration has shifted the bodies to the nearby hospital and started further investigation.