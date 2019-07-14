4 persons electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::Four persons including a mother and her two kids were electrocuted in different incidents on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that one 5-year-old Abu Huraira, son of an employee of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Mian Bilal, was playing on the rooftop of his house in Mohallah Ismaeel Abad, Jaranwala city, when he accidentally touched 11-kv live wire passing near his house.

As a result, he received fatal electric shock and started crying. After hearing screams of the child, his elder brother Talat (10) and mother Farha rushed to rescue Abu Huraria but they both also received fatal electric shocks. Resultantly, all the three victims died on-the-spot.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old woman Shazia, wife of Umar Hayat of Khannuana Adda, Sitiana Road, was electrocuted when she received fatal electric shock while fetching water from water pump in her house.