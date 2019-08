Four persons of a family fell unconscious after taking toxic tea at their home in village Bhoth-Sialkot here on Staurday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Four persons of a family fell unconscious after taking toxic tea at their home in village Bhoth-Sialkot here on Staurday.

Poilce said that Shezad Iftikhar, his wife Zahida Parveen, their daughters Eisha and Malaika took tea, stated to be toxic and fell unconscious.

Rescue-1122 shifted them to a local hospital, where their condition was stated to be dangerous.