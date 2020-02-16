4 Persons including 2 brothers gunned down by unknown persons in Faisalabad

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) Four persons including two brothers have been killed by unknown persons in Faisalabad.According to media reports, Last night 2 brothers Saqib and Kashif were sitting in a guest room outside of the house when unknown persons came and opened firing on them and as a result both died on the spot.

Police took the dead bodies to hospital for legal action later dead bodies were handed over to family members. Police started investigation of the incident.

On the other hand a guest came to meet to his fellow who was Masjid Imam while guest was sleeping in a room near Masjid when unknown persons came and tortured to death him.

When prayers came for Morning prayer then they saw him dead in a room. Police registered a case on his father report and started investigation of the matter.Shakil 45 was gunned down in his own house by unknown persons in Madni Town Malik Pur in Faisalabad later Police took the dead body and started investigation.