4 persons injured in roof collapsed incident in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Four persons were injured as a roof of a house collapsed at Paragon Green City Jandrey village here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, the persons were sitting in a room when suddenly the roof of the house made of iron bar caved in.

As a result they all came under the debris. On the information, rescue teams reached the spot and pulled the injured and shifted them to General Hospital.