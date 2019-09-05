4 persons killed as tractor hits bike in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :As many as four persons were killed when a speedy tractor crushed a motorcyclist in Lahore on early Thursday morning.

According to rescue sources, police and rescue officials, after being informed rushed to scene and shifted the bodies to the nearby hospital.

Police said that the accident took place when the tractor ploughed into a motorcycle near Kot Lakhpat area of Lahore.

Cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained, said the rescue teams.