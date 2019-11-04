4 persons killed near Shorkot in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :As many as four persons were died and one other got serious injuries when a speeding car turned turtle on late Sunday night near Shorkot Tehsil in Jhang district Punjab.

According to a private news channel, the accident occurred near Motorway M-4 Interchange in Shorkot and was so severe that four persons, including a woman and a child died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the site immediately after the incident when they informed and they shifted the dead and injured to hospital.