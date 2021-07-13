4 persons of a family injured in roof collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Four persons of a family were injured as the roof of their room collapsed in village Dangal-Aimenabad Road, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, those injured were identified as 30-year-old Imran, 32-year-old Basharat, 18-year-old Samra and her 3-year-old son Ali Hamza.

The Rescue-1122 personnel shifted the injured to a local hospital.