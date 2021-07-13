UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Persons Of A Family Injured In Roof Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

4 persons of a family injured in roof collapse

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Four persons of a family were injured as the roof of their room collapsed in village Dangal-Aimenabad Road, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, those injured were identified as 30-year-old Imran, 32-year-old Basharat, 18-year-old Samra and her 3-year-old son Ali Hamza.

The Rescue-1122 personnel shifted the injured to a local hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Road Family

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

2 minutes ago

Spain Urges Cuba to Accelerate Reforms Amid Nation ..

23 minutes ago

China becomes biggest exporter of medical equipmen ..

23 minutes ago

Rs 1200 subsidy being given to farmers on each bag ..

23 minutes ago

RPO kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive

23 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown programme

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.