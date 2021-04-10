4 petrol pumps sealed in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), with the district administration coordination, Saturday sealed four petrol pumps in various parts of the district for measuring less and selling fuel on higher rates.

According to the ACE sources, those petrol pumps were sealed include: Al Madina petrol pump, ZM petrol pump, Bhatti petrol pump and Sargodha Talibwala petroleum. The team also imposed Rs 25,000 fine on the owners of petrol pumps.