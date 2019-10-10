4 petrol pumps sealed over meters tempering in Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) : As many as four petrol pumps were sealed allegedly over tempering data meters and over-charging customers in different parts of city here on Thursday.

A team of district administration led by AC City Qazi Mansoor on the direction of DC Amir Khatak, conducted raids on tip-off at petrol pumps running at Old Shujabad Road, Bahawalpur bypass, Vehari Chowk and Babar intersection. All fuel sale points were collectively fined over Rs135,000.