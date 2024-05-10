4 PHP Cops Suspended For 'corruption'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Four police officials including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of patrolling police were suspended over corruption charges.
A spokesperson said on Friday that the suspended officials included ASI Waqas Ahmad, Head Constable Mubashar Iqbal, constables Rameez Ahmad and Imran Shahzad.
They were charged with receiving Rs 200 to Rs 500 bribe from vehicle drivers on Faisalabad-Chiniot road near Pull Dingroo.
SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal suspended them after allegations against them proven, and got registered a case against them with Nishatabad police station under Section 155/161.
Show-cause notices were served on suspended cops while DSP Malik Amin had been appointed as an inquiry officer.
