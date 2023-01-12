UrduPoint.com

4 Plots Sealed Over Illegal Construction In Faisalabad

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed four plots in Gulberg Colony and Millat Town on charge of illegal construction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed four plots in Gulberg Colony and Millat Town on charge of illegal construction.

A spokesman of the FDA said here on Wednesday that plot holders were bound to seek prior approval from the authority for construction of any type on their plots but during checking the FDA teams found that owners of Plot No.

30-A and 32-A in Gulberg Colony and 74-A and 64-B in Millat Town were making constructions on their plots illegally. Therefore, the FDA team sealed these four plots immediately while further action against their owners is under progress.

Meanwhile, FDA team also demolished illegal construction of a plot specified for utility services of Water Works in Kamal Avenue Housing Scheme and warned the developers to avoid from law violation, otherwise strict action would be taken against them, spokesman added.

