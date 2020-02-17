4 plots sealed over illegal construction in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 4 plots in Ahmad Nagar on charge of their illegal construction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 4 plots in Ahmad Nagar on charge of their illegal construction.

A spokesman of the FDA said today that plot holders are bound to seek prior approval from the authority for construction of any type on their plots but during checking the FDA teams found that owners of Plot No.

123-C, 26-B, 371-B and 401-B were making constructions on their plots illegally. Therefore, the FDA team sealed these four plots immediately while further action against their owners is under progress.