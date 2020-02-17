UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Plots Sealed Over Illegal Construction In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:53 PM

4 plots sealed over illegal construction in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 4 plots in Ahmad Nagar on charge of their illegal construction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 4 plots in Ahmad Nagar on charge of their illegal construction.

A spokesman of the FDA said today that plot holders are bound to seek prior approval from the authority for construction of any type on their plots but during checking the FDA teams found that owners of Plot No.

123-C, 26-B, 371-B and 401-B were making constructions on their plots illegally. Therefore, the FDA team sealed these four plots immediately while further action against their owners is under progress.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Progress From

Recent Stories

Malicious Fabrication More Dangerous than Coronavi ..

34 minutes ago

Afghanistan to reveal long-delayed election result ..

22 minutes ago

Production of nitrogen fertilizer grew by 4.88%, p ..

22 minutes ago

Air quality improves after repeated polluted days

22 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi Most Unique and Pashto Hip Hop Anth ..

45 minutes ago

Riyadh Expects Berlin to Lift Ban on Arms Supplies ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.