4 police personnel put under 'strict observation'

The services of four senior cops who recently faced separate inquiries have been placed at the disposal of Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region with directives of keeping them under 'strict observation'

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 )

According to a notification issued by the AIGP Establishment Karachi on Thursday, the services of Inspectors Junaid Abbasi and Javed Alam Jalbani and Sub Inspectors Niaz Panhwar and Munir Abbasi, had been placed at the disposal of AIGP Hyderabad.

"Their conduct and activities will be under strict observation during field duties," the office order reads. "They will not be posted to any border area police station which is on any route of suspected smuggling or entry or exit points of the districts or the province," it added.