4 police personnel suspended

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Wednesday awarded punishment to four police personnel for allegedly involved in corruption and malpractices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Wednesday awarded punishment to four police personnel for allegedly involved in corruption and malpractices.

According to police statement, those given punishment included Akram Ullah Yasir Khan, Shan Ali and Muhammad Saqlain were suspended on misuse of the authority.

The CPO said that strict action would be taken against police official, found involved in malpractices, corruption and harassing the general public.

He made it clear that no one was above the law, adding that police officials should perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly.