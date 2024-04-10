4 policemen arrested for illegal detention of citizens

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Four policemen including the SHO of Madrasa police station were apprehended for their involvement in the illegal detention and alleged torture of citizens.

According to police sources, the arrested officers, including SHO Rizwan Abbas and ASI Muhammad Naeem, are facing serious charges of negligence of duty and the unlawful confinement of citizens, as outlined in the filed FIR.

The DPO has taken swift action by suspending the SHO and other implicated officials, ordering departmental proceedings to address the grave misconduct.

Additionally, the newly appointed SHO, Saifullah Hanif, has also been named in the filed FIR, signifying the gravity of the situation and the imperative need for accountability.

The incident in question pertains to the raid conducted by the arrested Madrasa police station officers at the residence of citizen Muhammad Anwar Jat in Chak Sarkari on April 8, during which Muhammad Anwar Jat and his sons, Muhammad Khalil and Muhammad Idris, were reportedly apprehended and subjected to alleged mistreatment.

Furthermore, the emergence of a viral video depicting SHO Rizwan Abbas taking police officers hostage has prompted decisive action from DPO Naseebullah Khan, leading to the immediate suspension of the implicated officers and the initiation of departmental measures.

