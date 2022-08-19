4 polio workers injured as concrete lump fall from ceiling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Four polio workers got injured as a piece of concrete from the ceiling fell on them during the daily meeting of Polio Workers of Dera Health Department here in Government Higher Secondary school No: 4.

According to details, the daily performance reviewed meeting of Dera Health Department's Polio workers was in progress in Government Higher Secondary School No: 4 when a lump of the broken roof fell on them due to continuous rains.

As a result, one health worker got seriously injured while three others sustained minor injuries. The injured polio workers were shifted to District Hospital Dera.