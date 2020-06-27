4 POs among 35 arrested in Faisalabad

Police have arrested 35 criminals including 4 proclaimed offenders (POs) here, during past 24 hours

The police spokesman said on Saturday that the police arrested 19 illicit weapon holders and recovered 13 pistols, 3 guns, 3 rifles from their possession.

Moreover, the police also arrested 10 drug traffickers and recovered 170 literliquor from their possession besides nabbing 2 gamblers along with bet money of Rs.3500.

Further investigations were underway.