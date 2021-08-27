4 POs arrested, illegal weapons, drugs recovered

UrduPoint.com

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Police Friday arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered illegal weapons and drugs from their possession during a search operation conducted by Rangpur police against the criminals.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, the Rangpur police in the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Zahid Laghari conducted a search operation in the area and arrested Muhammad Iqbal alias Bala, Shahid Hussain and their two other accomplices.

Police also recovered one rifle, two pistols, one repeater, bullets, three kg hashish and opium from their possession.

SHO Zahid Laghari said the criminals were involved in various heinous crimes and wanted to police in different cases.

He said further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals.

