4 POs Wanted In Murder & Theft Cases Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday arrested four proclaimed offenders including three wanted in a kidnapping-cum-murder cases and one involved in a theft case.
According to the police spokesman, the victim Muqadar Khan was kidnapped and murdered by the criminals in October 2024 in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station.
The Rawat Police registered the case of incident against unknown suspects. During investigations, the police used all means including human intelligence and found the accused
Bilal, Amir Khan, and Ismail had kidnapped and the killed Muqadar Khan over a money dispute. The police arrested all the three accused.
In another case, the Pirwadhai Police nabbed the proclaimed offender Habibullah, who had committed a theft in 2021 and was in the hiding since then.
