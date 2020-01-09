UrduPoint.com
4 POs,16 Drug Peddlers Held In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:14 PM

The district police arrested four proclaimed offenders and 16 drug peddlers during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The district police arrested four proclaimed offenders and 16 drug peddlers during the last 24 hours.

According to police, the teams conducted raids at various areas and arrested 16 drug peddlers and seized over 9 kg charas and 389 litres wine from their possession.

Peoples colony police arrested a notorious drug pusher Raza alias Lakhu and seized 3.6 kg charas from his possession.

Separately, police seized 1.3kg charas from drug pusher Imran, 1.

3 kg charas from Akbar alias Tenni, 1.5 kg charas from Iftikhar, 1.4 kg charas from Akram, 1.2 kg charas from Mujahid Abbas, 20 litres wine from Qaisar, 55 litres wine from Shareef, 30 litesr wine from Mohsin, 25 litres wine from Tanveer, 21 litres wine and 37 litres Lehan from accused Raza,84 litres wine from Mansha, 25 litres wine from Akram,20 litres wine from Zaheer Abbas,30 litres wine from Phool Masih,20 litres wine from Kashif.

Separate case were registered against the accused and sent them behind the bars.

