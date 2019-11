SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::Police Sunday arrested four persons for stealing electricity in different areas of Daska.

On a report of Gepco officials, police arrested Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Ashiq, Qaisar Shehzad and Fakhar Abbas for stealing electricity direct from the main electric cables.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering cases against them.