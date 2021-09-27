UrduPoint.com

4 Private Member Bills Smoothly Sail Through Senate

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 07:18 PM

Senate on Monday passed four private member bills including the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Ibadat International University Islamabad Bill, 2021 and the Islamabad Women University Islamabad Bill, 2021

The bills were moved by Kamran Murtaza, Fawzia Arshad and Seeme Ezdi in the House.

Meanwhile, the House also adopted motions to refer two bills to the joint sitting of the Parliament for consideration.

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani moved the motion that the bill further to amend the Exit from Pakistan (Control) Ordinance, 1981 (The Exit from Pakistan (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2019) as passed by the Senate and transmitted to the National Assembly but not passed by the National Assembly within 90 days of its laying in the National Assembly be considered in a joint sitting.

Similarly, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad moved the motion that the bill to provide for the maintenance and welfare of old parents and well-being, comfort and dignity of the senior citizens in Pakistan (The Maintenance and Welfare of Old Parents and Senior Citizens Bill, 2020), as passed by the Senate and transmitted to the National Assembly but not passed by the National Assembly within 90 days of its laying in the National Assembly, be considered in a joint sitting.

Moreover, the Chairman referred PAF Air War College Bill, 2021 and Special Technology Zones Authority Bill, 2021 to the concerned standing committees for detailed deliberation.

Both the bills were moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan in the House.

