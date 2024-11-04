4 Private Members Bills Smoothly Sail Through Senate
Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 10:59 PM
The Senate on Monday passed four private members bills including the Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Guardians and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Wapda University Islamabad Bill, 2024 and the Pakistan Animal Science Council Bill, 2023
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Senate on Monday passed four private members bills including the Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Guardians and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Wapda University Islamabad Bill, 2024 and the Pakistan Animal Science Council Bill, 2023.
The bills were moved by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Fawzia Arshad and Kamran Murtaza respectively in the House.
The House passed the bills through clause by clause reading.
Senator Fawzia Arshad proposed certain amendments in the Wapda University Islamabad Bill, 2024 which was also adopted by the House.
The statement of objects and reasons of the Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 bill says that the factories Act, 1934 is rapidly becoming outdated and inadequate to address the problems of workers in a modern industrial era, The dangers of many industrial processes and environments were unknown at the time of existing Act. The laws were designed for a different age with substantially different circumstances.
The statement of objects and reasons of the Wapda University Islamabad Bill, 2024 says that Wapda University will import highest level of technical and management skills to the Nation to meet future challenges.
The University will also impart practical knowledge to the future generation through application of science, technology and research in development projects. The university will be a center of excellence in emerging discipline of Science, Technology, Management and Social Sciences to provide strong base for human resource development and quality education to talented students for sustainable economic growth of Pakistan.
The Pakistan Animal Science Council Bill, 2023 aimed at formulating an apex body for the vital sectors of animal sciences degrees, mainly livestock, dairy and poultry, develop and flourish responsibility and provide heathy and organic food for the people of the country.
Meanwhile, the House also withdraw the bill further to amend the General Clauses Act, 1897 [The General Clauses (Amendment) Bill, 2024].
Senator Fawzia Arshad sought leave to withdraw the said bill.
APP/raz-tmg-qsr
Recent Stories
Trump, Harris make last-ditch pleas to voters ahead of Election Day, with Muslim ..
MPAs directed to ensure presence in KP Assembly
Striking workers weigh latest Boeing contract offer
Consul General Hussain Muhammad inspires youth at PAD’s Future Fest Education ..
Flood mishandling fuels fury at Spain royals, PM: experts
Stock markets hesitant before knife-edge US election
SHRC holds seminar on HR awareness & law
KP CM vows to promote education on modern lines
Senate approves 6 bills including Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) B ..
KP Assembly approves resolution for closing marriages halls at 10pm
Penalty laws have direct effects, these are connected with human rights: Federal ..
NADRA has policy regarding children deprived of parental identity: Attaullah Tar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MPAs directed to ensure presence in KP Assembly2 minutes ago
-
SHRC holds seminar on HR awareness & law2 minutes ago
-
KP CM vows to promote education on modern lines2 minutes ago
-
Senate approves 6 bills including Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 20242 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly approves resolution for closing marriages halls at 10pm2 minutes ago
-
Penalty laws have direct effects, these are connected with human rights: Federal Minister for Parlia ..2 minutes ago
-
NADRA has policy regarding children deprived of parental identity: Attaullah Tarar2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan launches ‘National Sex Offenders Register'2 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mullick urges Int’l community to help Yasin free from Indian jail2 minutes ago
-
SPSC declares 121 candidates suitable for appointment as Lecturer, Zoology57 minutes ago
-
Three new private member's bills introduced in Senate57 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah welcomes passing bills for judges incr ..1 hour ago