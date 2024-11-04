4 private members bills smoothly sail through Senate

The Senate on Monday passed four private members bills including the Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Guardians and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Wapda University Islamabad Bill, 2024 and the Pakistan Animal Science Council Bill, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Senate on Monday passed four private members bills including the Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Guardians and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Wapda University Islamabad Bill, 2024 and the Pakistan Animal Science Council Bill, 2023.

The bills were moved by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Fawzia Arshad and Kamran Murtaza respectively in the House.

The House passed the bills through clause by clause reading.

Senator Fawzia Arshad proposed certain amendments in the Wapda University Islamabad Bill, 2024 which was also adopted by the House.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 bill says that the factories Act, 1934 is rapidly becoming outdated and inadequate to address the problems of workers in a modern industrial era, The dangers of many industrial processes and environments were unknown at the time of existing Act. The laws were designed for a different age with substantially different circumstances.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Wapda University Islamabad Bill, 2024 says that Wapda University will import highest level of technical and management skills to the Nation to meet future challenges.

The University will also impart practical knowledge to the future generation through application of science, technology and research in development projects. The university will be a center of excellence in emerging discipline of Science, Technology, Management and Social Sciences to provide strong base for human resource development and quality education to talented students for sustainable economic growth of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Animal Science Council Bill, 2023 aimed at formulating an apex body for the vital sectors of animal sciences degrees, mainly livestock, dairy and poultry, develop and flourish responsibility and provide heathy and organic food for the people of the country.

Meanwhile, the House also withdraw the bill further to amend the General Clauses Act, 1897 [The General Clauses (Amendment) Bill, 2024].

Senator Fawzia Arshad sought leave to withdraw the said bill.

APP/raz-tmg-qsr