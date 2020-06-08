UrduPoint.com
4 Private Members Bills Smoothly Sail Through Senate

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 09:16 PM

The Senate on Monday passed four private members bills including the Maintenance and Welfare of Old Parents and Senior Citizens Bill, 2019, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Islamabad Pure Food Authority Bill, 2019 as reported by the concerned standing committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Senate on Monday passed four private members bills including the Maintenance and Welfare of Old Parents and Senior Citizens Bill, 2019, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Islamabad Pure Food Authority Bill, 2019 as reported by the concerned standing committees.

The bills were piloted by Senators Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh, Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi and Sajjad Hussain Turi respectively in the House.

Rana Maqbool Ahmad said the bill would ensure protection of rights of senior citizen. He said the bill was passed by the committee unanimously. Giving the statement of objects and reason of the bill, he said that there has been a steady rise in the population of older persons in Pakistan, because of an appreciable increase in the life expectancy. He said increase in population the traditional norms and status of the senior citizens have deteriorated. The elders were exposed to emotional neglect and to lack of physical and financial support and they were facing a lot of problems in the absence of adequate social security.

Giving the statement of objects and reasons of the Islamabad Pure Food Authority Bill, Sajjad Hussain Turi said that safe, secure and hygienic food was the basic right of every man and woman and every state was duty bound to ensure the availability of safe, secure and hygienic food to its citizens.

"Safe and hygienic food is the first line of defence against diseases. In Pakistan this is one of the most regrettable facts that our food lacks hygienic qualities and adulterated by people who are manufacturing, preparing or selling food items for their illegal gains. It is again one of the most regrettable facts that our existing legal regime is too weak to control food adulteration and make sure the availability of hygienic food to the residents of Islamabad," the objective of the bills said.

The bill seeks to establish a food authority in the capital and appoint officials in this regard. It also provides a "comprehensive mechanism for regulating and managing food items" as well as punishments for those involved in the business of adulterated and unhygienic food.

