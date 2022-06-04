UrduPoint.com

4 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours in the district.

A police spokesman said here that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested four proclaimed offenders - Mukhtar, Asif, Abbas and Usman - who were wanted to police in dozens of cases of robbery, theft and murder attempts.

Further investigation was underway.

