4 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 10:08 PM

4 proclaimed offenders arrested

The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday continued operations against proclaimed offenders and nabbed four POs wanted in various cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday continued operations against proclaimed offenders and nabbed four POs wanted in various cases.

According to the police spokesman, Wah Saddar Police arrested accused Zubair wanted in a robbery case, and Ali Sher and Usman, involved in a fraud case.

Similarly, the Waris Khan Police held Rashid Akhtar, a proclaimed offender wanted in a breach of trust case.

