4 proclaimed offenders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four proclaimed offenders in the jurisdiction of Rawat here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, during a course of action, Rawat police successfully arrested proclaimed offenders identified as Farruk Bhatti, Shakil Butt, Jahangir Ahmed and Zafar Hussain who were involved in heinous crime and wanted by the police.

City Police Officer, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the Rawat police for arresting four proclaimed offenders, adding strict action would be taken those who were involved in illegal activity, the spokesman added.