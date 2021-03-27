UrduPoint.com
4 Proclaimed Offenders Held

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 09:45 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four proclaimed offenders involved in attempt to murder, informed police spokesman here on Saturday.

During course of action, Saddar Bairooni police arrested those were identified as Rehman Khan, Farman Khan, Irfan Khan and Yasmin Bibi.

Similarly, same police station held two persons namely Haider Ali and Faisal Jameel for carrying firecrackers.

Police have recovered heavy quantity of fireworks from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

