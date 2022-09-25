4 proclaimed offenders held during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The police have arrested four proclaimed offenders wanted in miscellaneous crime from different areas of the city during operation here on Sunday, said police spokesman.

The Taxila police arrested Rizwan, wanted in the cheque dishonor case.

Similarly, the Race Course police held Zia who was wanted since 2021 in the case of breach of trust.

The Bani police arrested Zafran wanted by police in the theft case since 2018 and held Tariq who was wanted since 2021 for attempt of murder.

The divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams ordered to continue crackdown against proclaimed offenders and criminals involved in heinous crimes without any discrimination.