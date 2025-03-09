4 profiteers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of the city, here on Sunday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points in the city and found that shopkeepers including Fahad, Safdar, Kamran and Gulzar were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fine on them.