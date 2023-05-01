4 Qanoongos promoted in Faislabad

Departmental Promotion Committee of Revenue Department has approved promotion of four Qunoongos in Faisalabad division to the vacant posts of Naib Tehsildars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Departmental Promotion Committee of Revenue Department has approved promotion of four Qunoongos in Faisalabad division to the vacant posts of Naib Tehsildars.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed chaired the meeting of departmental promotion committee and said that there were only four vacant posts of Naib Tehsildars in the division which were filled by promoting Qunoongos of the same number.

She said that on completion of the required conditions and related departmental documents, the promotion of employees was going on at a faster pace in all departments.

No employee would be deprived of his right if he was found eligible for promotion, she said and directed the promoted revenue officers to discharge their duties with honestly and dedicatedly to bring laurel for the department.