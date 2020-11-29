UrduPoint.com
4 Quacks Clinics, Medical Store Sealed

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 08:00 PM

4 quacks clinics, medical store sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The health teams in a crackdown against quacks sealed four quacks clinics here on Sunday.

The teams headed by Deputy District Health Officer Dr Atta ul Monam visited various clinics and medical stores. The team sealed Ahmed maternity center,Bismillah Dawakhana, Moon Medicare and Khalid Medicose and sent challan againstthem to the Punjab healthcare commission.

