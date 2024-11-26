4 Rangers personnel martyred, 5 injured as miscreants rammed vehicle into them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) At least four personnel of Rangers embraced martyrdom while five others and police personnel sustained seriously injuries when miscreants rammed a vehicle into them at Srinagar Highway in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to security sources, , four personnel of Rangers and two of police have been martyred so far in attacks on law enforcement agencies by PTI miscreants.

Over 100 police officials have also been injured and many of them sustained severe injuries, they further said.

The security sources said that under Article 245 of the constitution, Army has been summoned to deal with the miscreants and troublemakers with iron hands. Shoot at sight orders have also been issued, they said.

The security sources further said that all necessary measures were being taken to deal with anarchists and miscreants in response to any act of terrorism.