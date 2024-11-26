Open Menu

4 Rangers Personnel Martyred, 5 Injured As Miscreants Rammed Vehicle Into Them

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 08:30 AM

4 Rangers personnel martyred, 5 injured as miscreants rammed vehicle into them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) At least four personnel of Rangers embraced martyrdom while five others and police personnel sustained seriously injuries when miscreants rammed a vehicle into them at Srinagar Highway in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to security sources, , four personnel of Rangers and two of police have been martyred so far in attacks on law enforcement agencies by PTI miscreants.

Over 100 police officials have also been injured and many of them sustained severe injuries, they further said.

The security sources said that under Article 245 of the constitution, Army has been summoned to deal with the miscreants and troublemakers with iron hands. Shoot at sight orders have also been issued, they said.

The security sources further said that all necessary measures were being taken to deal with anarchists and miscreants in response to any act of terrorism.

Related Topics

Injured Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Rangers Police Vehicle Srinagar All

Recent Stories

Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery progr ..

Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme

10 hours ago
 Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreem ..

Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum

10 hours ago
 Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

10 hours ago
 ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

10 hours ago
 AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State Pre ..

AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.

10 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chau ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..

10 hours ago
Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanli ..

Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanliness, fears disease outbreaks

10 hours ago
 AJK Govt. plans to put used official vehicles on a ..

AJK Govt. plans to put used official vehicles on auction in Mirpur on December 1 ..

10 hours ago
 Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur ..

Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur Division ordered: Div Commiss ..

10 hours ago
 Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain cl ..

Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 26

10 hours ago
 Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts ..

Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts reaches near $9 billion

10 hours ago
 Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of p ..

Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of police officer in protest

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan