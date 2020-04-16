4 recovered patients discharged from DHQ Hospital Hafizabad

Four recovered coronavirus patients including a woman were discharged from the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad here on Thursday

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Rahmatullah Saqib, Medical Superintendent Dr Rehan Azhar and other Medical Officers congratulated the discharged patients and presented bouquets.

On the occasion CEO said that the coronavirus patients who were undergoing treatment in the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad, Sukheke and in the District Jail Isolation Ward, would be discharged as soon their results become negative.

The discharged patients thanked the CEO, MS and Incharge of Isolation Ward Dr Moeen for providing them best possible medical treatment and their hospitality.